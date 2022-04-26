Bob Stoops doesn't understand the history of Clemson football

On Tuesday, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was honored by the Oklahoma Legislature with a resolution lauding “a career of service to the Oklahoma community and success with the OU Football program.”

During a speech to the state’s House of Representatives, Stoops made an effort to reassure fans following Lincoln Riley’s departure to Southern Cal.

According to ESPN, Stoops — who spent 18 years as the Sooners’ coach (1999-2016) before being replaced by Riley, who was hired as USC’s new head coach in November — said during the speech that “Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football.”

Of course, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has taken over for Riley as Oklahoma’s new head coach.

Stoops praised Venables while saying that Clemson came “from nowhere” to become one of the nation’s top teams when Venables was there from 2012-21 following his previous stint at Oklahoma as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator/assistant head coach/linebackers coach from 1999-2011.

“Brent was a major part of [Oklahoma’s undefeated 2000 season],” Stoops said, via ESPN . “He was with us 13 years and then went 10 years to Clemson where they’ve had as big a resurgence — not resurgence they’ve come from nowhere — to be one of the premier teams in the country. He’s got all the experience in the world. I don’t need to tell you about his passion and energy. It oozes all over the place and infects everybody.”

