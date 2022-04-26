Texas restaurant in hot water following discovery of hundreds of shark fins in the kitchen

If you recently had something funky for dinner at a San Antonio seafood restaurant, then it's possible that you could have eaten shark fins.

Officials in Texas uncovered a large amount of shark fins from the restaurant in Bexar County on April 13 -- 381 whole shark fins to be exact.

The Texas Game Wardens posted an update on the incident to Facebook on April 18, saying that the officials had been inspecting a local seafood restaurant when they found the shark fins.

"On April 13, 2022, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local seafood restaurant in San Antonio, Texas," the Texas Game Wardens said in the post.

"During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer. Case is pending against the restaurant/owners and all shark fins were seized as evidence."

The restaurant was not named in the Facebook post.

The officials took the hundreds of pounds of shark fins as evidence for their case, as it's illegal to trade, sell, purchase or transport shark fins in Texas, according to Fox News .

It's also illegal to go shark finning in U.S. waters, but it's still legal to buy and sell them in some states, according to SharkStewards.org .

About 100 million or more sharks are killed every year by shark finning, and it has drastically affected the shark population around the world.

"Shark-finning is a practice where sharks are caught and their fins are cut off, then the body of the shark is discarded," according to Shark Stewards. "Shark fins are particularly sought after for traditional Chinese medicine and shark fin soup which is considered a delicacy in Asia."