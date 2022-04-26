ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas restaurant in hot water following discovery of hundreds of shark fins in the kitchen

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxQBd_0fL8Wz5r00

If you recently had something funky for dinner at a San Antonio seafood restaurant, then it's possible that you could have eaten shark fins.

Officials in Texas uncovered a large amount of shark fins from the restaurant in Bexar County on April 13 -- 381 whole shark fins to be exact.

The Texas Game Wardens posted an update on the incident to Facebook on April 18, saying that the officials had been inspecting a local seafood restaurant when they found the shark fins.

"On April 13, 2022, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local seafood restaurant in San Antonio, Texas," the Texas Game Wardens said in the post.

"During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer. Case is pending against the restaurant/owners and all shark fins were seized as evidence."

The restaurant was not named in the Facebook post.

On April 13, 2022, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local...

Posted by Texas Game Wardens on Monday, April 18, 2022

The officials took the hundreds of pounds of shark fins as evidence for their case, as it's illegal to trade, sell, purchase or transport shark fins in Texas, according to Fox News .

It's also illegal to go shark finning in U.S. waters, but it's still legal to buy and sell them in some states, according to SharkStewards.org .

About 100 million or more sharks are killed every year by shark finning, and it has drastically affected the shark population around the world.

"Shark-finning is a practice where sharks are caught and their fins are cut off, then the body of the shark is discarded," according to Shark Stewards. "Shark fins are particularly sought after for traditional Chinese medicine and shark fin soup which is considered a delicacy in Asia."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
County
Bexar County, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bexar County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Finning#Seafood Restaurant#In The Water#Food Drink#The Texas Game Wardens#Fox News
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

543 Illegal Aliens from Kazakhstan & Cuba Caught in 24 Hours in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners encountered three large groups of illegal aliens and disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in 543 apprehensions. Rio Grande City Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 517 illegals in Starr County in 24 a hour span over the weekend. The groups consisted of 287 single adults, 143 family members, and 87 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, Kazakhstan, and Cuba. On April 22, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet…
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy