Police arrest man accused of sexual assault on SEPTA train

UPDATE: April 27, 11:55 a.m.

Philadelphia police arrested Quintez Adams Wednesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Original story follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police say they have identified a suspect accused of several sexual assaults.

Police say Quintez Adams, 28, is wanted for the reported sexual assault of a woman on the SEPTA Broad Street Line near the Girard Avenue stop on Sunday afternoon.

He is also accused of a sexual assault near the corner of Seventh and Market streets on April 4.

Police say Adams is 6 foot 2 inches and 140 pounds, and that he is known to hang out around the corner of 13th and Market streets.

If people know where Adams may be, police ask you to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or offer an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Philadelphia anti-violence, crime reporting and victim support resources:

24-hour mental health crisis line from the City of Philadelphia: 215-685-6440

Crime reporting victim services:

- Center City: 215-665-9680

- East: 215-426-4810

- North Central: 215-763-3280

- Northeast: 215-332-3888

- Northwest: 215-438-4410

- South: 215-551-3360

- West/Southwest: 215-748-7780

