Eric Schmitt: 'It’s been a big week for border security'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss today's oral arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court over the Biden Administration's cancellation of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

“We had oral arguments today at the United States Supreme Court on our case that we filed with Texas on President Trump's “Remain in Mexico” policy Joe Biden, on day one, tried to cancel or reverse that Missouri and Texas filed suit. We've been victorious in blocking that, including at the Supreme Court… So in a much larger sense, it's been a big week for border security,” shared the Attorney General.

Later he commented on Title 42, “The estimates are that if you got rid of that, if it's 50% of the expulsions, you could have 18,000 people a day, that we know of, coming across illegally. It's just not sustainable. It's you're talking about at the end of his term, tens of millions of people coming across and it's perfectly avoidable. It's a lack of leadership. It's man made. I think it's part of their effort to fundamentally change this country forever…”

