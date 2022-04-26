ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday April 26th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

Cool and Cloudy or Clear and Warm? Depends on where you live as cloud coverage increased for the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon, highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Towards the northeast, skies stayed mostly clear allowing for temperatures climb a bit higher into the mid 70s. Cloud coverage will likely continue to increase through the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will begin to turn more out of the south and start the warming trend going into the weekend. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s for the weekend.

Sunday increases rain chances slightly, but let’s no get our hopes up just yet as showers and storms will still be isolated in nature.

