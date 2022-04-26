ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How to watch the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial Debate

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago

(WHTM) – Four of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and likely face Josh Shapiro in the November Primary will debate in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 27.

Candidates who received at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls were invited to attend.

The debate will be broadcasted to all 67 counties in the Keystone State and live-streamed to millions more.

Here’s how to watch the Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

The U.S. Senate Debate was carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social
WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news
WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
MyYTV-TV MyNetworkTV Youngstown, OH WKBN.com @33wytv
WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv
WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17
WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

In addition, the U.S. Senate Debate was streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social
WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news
WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Monroe) Pix11.com @pix11news
WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo
WIVT-TV ABC Binghamton, NY Binghamtonhomepage.com @NewsChannel34
WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC (Fulton) Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

You can follow along on Twitter using the #PAGov and watch our post-debate coverage immediately after both on-air and online.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2. There are nine total candidates in the Republican primary field, and Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Comments / 0

WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Lou Barletta
