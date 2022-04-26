National Pretzel Day? Here’s 5 recipes to celebrate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April 26 is National Pretzel Day and what better way to celebrate than to make some of your own? Here are five pretzel recipes that you can make for National Pretzel Day.

Basic Homemade Soft Pretzels

Looking for a classic soft pretzel recipe for National Pretzel Day? Here’s one that you’ll love. It comes from the blog “Sally’s Baking Recipes” and it looks as simple as it does delicious.

This recipe yields 12 servings and takes less than an hour to make from start to finish. It includes instructions on how to make that perfect pretzel shape. It also includes a video with further instruction. There’s no way to go wrong with this recipe. You can find more information through the link here.

Soft Pretzel Bites

If you already have the soft pretzel process down, then this next recipe will be a no-brainer. It uses a soft pretzel recipe but instead of making larger treats you can make this appetizer-like dish instead. It also works well for those who don’t have access to a stand mixer, as all of the mixing for this recipe is by hand.

This recipe from “Gimme Some Oven” yields 12 servings and takes around an hour to make from start to finish. Most of the time for the recipe is spent waiting for the dough to rise. You can find more information about the recipe by visiting the link here .

Cinnamon and Sugar Sticks

This cinnamon and sugar sticks recipe from the blog “Ashlee Marie” is the perfect dessert option for National Pretzel Day. Paired with a simple cream cheese dip, the recipe is also a great choice for those who are looking to bake something with the kids or grandkids. You can even change it up and make it into something savory if you aren’t feeling the cinnamon and sugar.

This recipe yields 24 servings and takes a little over two hours to make from start to finish. Most of the time for the pretzel sticks is spent with them rising. You can find more information about the recipe by visiting the link here.

Hard Pretzel Rods

If you want a pretzel that has more of a crunch to it, this recipe is the one for you. From the blog “Girl Versus Dough,” this recipe will show you the ins and outs of making your very own hard pretzels to enjoy for snack time, as an appetizer or however else you want to enjoy it.

This recipe takes a little over two and a half hours to make, though most of that time is spent waiting on the dough to rise. It cooks for about half an hour and yields 24 pretzel rods total. You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Chocolate Pretzels

Not in the mood for baking? This easy recipe is right up your alley. From Robin Miller at Food Network, this recipe involves dipping pretzels into melted chocolate and decorating them with sprinkles.

This recipe yields up to 10 servings if you make it according to the instructions but that can easily be doubled or tripled by grabbing another bag of chocolate and pretzels. It is the easiest recipe on this list by far and it takes less than an hour. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

