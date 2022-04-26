Long-term antidepressant medication use may not help patients over the long haul, study says

Researchers from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University (CEU UCH), the CSIC Institute of Biomedicine and the IIS-La Fe Health Research Institute, who belong to the DeCo MICOF-CEU Department for the study of cognitive impairment, have developed a new scale of drugs with anticholinergic activity that affects cognitive impairment. This new scale updates and increases to 217 the drugs included in previous scales. Opioid analgesics, benzodiazepines or antidepressants, among other drugs, have been classified according to their high, medium or low anticholinergic action. In this way, practitioners can identify in a personalized way the anticholinergic load that a polymedicated patient accumulates in their treatments for different pathologies, replacing the drugs with a higher load with safer ones. The new scale would also make it possible to avoid prescribing these drugs to people with some type of already diagnosed dementia. This research is the cover of the latest issue of the Journal of Personalized Medicine, published in February.

