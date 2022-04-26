ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz T-Class First Look: The T Is for "Tiny Van"

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes-Benz T-Class, which partially replaces the Citan, is a completely new model entering the retail compact van segment. Let's get the bad news out of the way: this roomy, functional, stylish, and comfortable (according to Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans) premium small van is (definitely probably) not destined for...

IN THIS ARTICLE
