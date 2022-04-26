ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County takes measures to prepare for post-Title 42 influx of migrants

By Salvador Rivera
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqaKE_0fL8QrFJ00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to prepare the county for the influx of migrants once Title 42 is lifted.

The motion will appoint a subcommittee to start looking into where to house and how to provide other needs required by asylum-seekers who are expected to arrive in the county.

Title 42 has given U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents the authority to return migrants back to Mexico or their home countries almost immediately after being apprehended without giving people a chance to ask for asylum.

The Trump administration suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 out of fear migrants might be bringing the virus into the U.S., something that was never proven and largely debunked by the medical community.

White House to engage multiple federal agencies at border when Title 42 ends

But both the Trump and Biden administrations kept it in place and have kept asylum cases to a minimum.

President Biden had announced Title 42 would be lifted on May 23.

But this week, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration’s goal to end the policy.

Even though Title 42 is in limbo, San Diego County supervisors agreed to identify and use a county property as a temporary shelter for migrant families and seek state and federal reimbursements for services delivered at the shelter.

“We are proactively taking steps to embrace asylees who come to San Diego County after Title 42 is terminated,” said Board Chair Nathan Fletcher. “This vote puts us in a position to provide the care, compassion, and services people will need when they get here.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Vice-Chair Nora Vargas said it’s best to be prepared for the eventuality of Title 42 going away.

“While I understand litigation around lifting Title 42 by May 23rd is playing out in the Federal court system, today’s board action is more important than ever,” said Vargas. “We continue the critical planning and investment of infrastructure for our community to be prepared and uphold our commitment of being a welcoming region.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
WWLP

Advocates call for more legal pathways for migrants

It’s human nature to love your homeland, your culture and to stick to your routine. If some opt to make a perilous and expensive journey to the U.S., it’s because their world has collapsed" said Oscar Chacon, the co-founder and executive director of Chicago-based Alianza America said.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Mexico#Border Report#White House
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MarketWatch

Drivers, beware. In these states it’s legal for property owners to get ‘kickbacks’ when they ask tow companies to haul away cars, consumer group says

As Americans mull their “revenge travel” summer road trips, they have all sorts of expenses to consider including food, lodging and high-priced gas. They’ll also have to factor in the costs and aggravation of getting their car towed and the scant legal protections barring unfair tows prompted by financially-motivated property owners, according to a report released Wednesday.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County ‘actively pursuing’ funding to help pay for refugee aid amid uncertainty over Title 42

The Biden administration is expected to delay plans to lift a policy known as Title 42, according to multiple reports. The CDC issued the rule in March 2020 citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health, and in doing so, halted nearly all asylum claims from being processed at the U.S. border with Mexico. A The post Riverside County ‘actively pursuing’ funding to help pay for refugee aid amid uncertainty over Title 42 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WWLP

COVID-19 antiviral pill to become more available

President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, seeking to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
WWLP

First human bird flu case found in U.S.

(WWTI) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of a new strain of human avian flu in the U.S. According to the CDC, a human in Colorado has tested positive for avian influenza virus, or H5 bird flu. This was reported by Colorado and confirmed by CDC on April […]
HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy