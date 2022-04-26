ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces push to produce and distribute COVID antiviral pill

By Basil John
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H60l4_0fL8QoqM00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration wants to get Paxlovid, the COVID-19 antiviral pill, into the hands of more Americans.

On Tuesday, White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha detailed the latest effort to expand access to the COVID antiviral pill.

“Paxlovid is a really important step in our ability to fight this pandemic,” Jha said.

The Biden administration says it will work with Pfizer to accelerate the production and distribution of Paxlovid to pharmacies across the country.

“It has an enormously beneficial impact, reduces hospitalizations by more than 90%,” Jha said.

The free antiviral drugs will be available at more than 30,000 locations. The administration believes greater availability will boost awareness and use.

A lot more people are eligible and would benefit than I think people think,” Jha said.

But while the administration has the funding for this first order, they may need more money from Congress to purchase more.

“Given our federal budget, it’s a small amount to ask that we provide money for these therapeutics,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer says additional COVID funding is a necessity in the U.S to prevent Americans from going back into lockdown.

“Senate Republicans should work with us to quickly pass another round of COVID funding. It’s not more complicated than that,” Schumer said.

But Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) aren’t sure the funding is needed.

“What’s the administration going to spend it on?” Kennedy asked.

“There’s so much money sloshing around in the federal government right now, that if you look carefully, we need to be repurposing,” Braun said.

Without the funding, the administration warns the U.S. will fall behind not just with the pills but other COVID treatments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

COVID-19 antiviral pill to become more available

President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, seeking to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mike Braun
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Federal Budget#Public Health#Nexstar#Paxlovid#Americans#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy