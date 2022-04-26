ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Justin Lin Exits as Director of ‘Fast X’

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that’s a shocker: out of the blue, the official The Fast Saga Twitter account released an official announcement that states a member of the Fast & Furious family will no longer ride with us – at least not in the way that we expected to. Justin Lin, the filmmaker who...

collider.com

Collider

‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date Alongside ‘Oppenheimer’

In what is surely a case of Warner Bros. having their cake and eating it too, they have slated a release date for Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) and Margot Robbie's (I, Tonya) Barbie film for the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — July 21, 2023. The release date was announced during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. These are two massive pictures from major studios, and it is a smart move of counter-programming on Warner Brothers' part. Gerwig will direct the film in addition to writing it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).
MOVIES
Collider

'Me Time' Image Reveals Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's... Turtle Heist?

Netflix has announced the release date of the upcoming comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart called Me Time. The upcoming film will arrive on the streaming service starting on August 26, and it follows Hart, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

First Look at Margot Robbie As 'Barbie' Is Here, Release Date Set for 2023

Margot Robbie is all smiles in the first look at her as Barbie for the upcoming film of the same name. The highly-anticipated live-action adventure movie about the famous doll is set to be released on July 21, 2023. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the image of Robbie sitting...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Megan Fox Glows in Futuristic Fashion & Stilettos to Talk Drinking Blood With Machine Gun Kelly, Kids & More for ‘Glamour UK’ April Issue

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is baring all for the April issue of “Glamour UK,” serving as the magazine’s covergirl in futuristic style. For her cover shot, the “Till Death” star wore in a mint green turtleneck sweater by Marc Jacobs, accessorized with a coordinating headband and white gloves. Giving the look added sleekness was a sleeveless gown by Jacobs with a V-shaped neckline, composed of round holographic discs with cutouts between them. A padded headpiece and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) Elsewhere in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

11 Movie Therapists Ranked, From 'Matrix Resurrections' to 'Good Will Hunting'

There’s nothing quite as cinematically rich as therapy for a screenwriter. While most scenes don’t allow characters to express themselves directly, playing off of a therapist can allow a character to seem like they’re talking to themselves. Still, there are not very many great therapists in movies. The handful of well-known instances of therapy in movies rarely depict the realities of reaching out for help in realistic, or even helpful ways. Many people still think of therapy as some neurotic narcissist dictating his relationship with his parents to a bespectacled Freud-lover in a leather chair. These representations in cinema affect people seeking out therapy and can sometimes even prevent them from getting help. That’s why it’s time to count down 11 of the most popular therapists in film, from the worst of the lot to the strongest professor of good mental health. And how does that make you feel?
MOVIES
Collider

'Fantastic Four': Jon Watts Out as Director of Marvel Movie

The Fantastic Four may not be so fantastic after all. Deadline reports that Jon Watts, the director behind the MCU’s three massively successful Spider-Man films, has exited Marvel’s Fantastic Four film, which he had previously been slated to helm as director. Marvel and Watts both confirmed that the split was amicable, though no reason has been cited, nor has a replacement director been announced.
MOVIES
NME

Billie Eilish reveals her “all-time favourite” Paramore song

Bilile Eilish has revealed her favourite song online. The musician responded to a fan via her Instagram Stories who asked her what her favourite Paramore track was. Eilish posted a screenshot of one of the band’s songs playing on her Spotify with the volume bar pushed to the top.
MUSIC

