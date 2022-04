An original Stanley Cup ring is very hard to find. Finding a ring from 1936, won by a team nearly a century before, is nearly impossible. So, when not one, not two, but TEN 1936 Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup championship rings show up at the U.S.-Canada border, it certainly raises a few eyebrows. A group of customs agents had this same situation unfold at the Port of Champlain border facility, and knew immediately that it was time to take action.

HOCKEY ・ 23 HOURS AGO