Goalkeeper Ionit Radu's started his first game of the season for Inter Milan, and it ended with a horrific mistake that will remain in the heads of supporters for years to come. It could also cost them the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper made an incredible late error that allowed Bologna to score the deciding goal, stunning Inter 2-1. Elsewhere, AC Milan fans are cheering because this match makes the Rossoneri the Scudetto favorites with only four matches to go until the end of the season (catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+).

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO