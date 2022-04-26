ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CINNAMON RAISIN BREAD

butterwithasideofbread.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinnamon Raisin Bread is a soft, fluffy bread with cinnamon swirl inside & sweet glaze on top! Perfect homemade Cinnamon Raisin Bread Recipe that everyone will love!. This cinnamon raisin swirl bread is so amazing and it is a great way to warm up the house for a few hours (perfect...

butterwithasideofbread.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
