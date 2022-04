For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your asset allocation as you near retirement so that you don’t have to. They are sold as “set-it-and-forget-it” options, making them essentially the slowcooker of retirement savings strategies — you put in your ingredients (money) and when you’re ready you come back to a delicious meal (a fully-funded retirement account). Now, though, a survey from retirement plan provider TIAA shows that employers are less sure than ever that target-date funds are actually serving the needs of their employees.

