Elk, WA

Arrest made in child rape cold case from nearly 20 years ago

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK, Wash. - The Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) at Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says detectives have solved a child rape investigation that began nearly 20 years ago. According to the release, 53-year-old Richard Johnson was arrested last week as the primary suspect in the rape of a child in Elk...

KHQ Right Now

Longtime deputy files to run against undersheriff for Spokane County Sheriff

The Spokane County Sheriff race got more competitive. Wade Nelson filed Saturday for the position as a Republican, joining Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff John Nowels, also a Republican, in the race. Longtime Deputy Craig Chamberlin, who was fired soon after he filed to run for sheriff in February, pulled out of the race earlier this month.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
