HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night. The Dukes lost at No. 7 Virginia Tech, 11-8, in Blacksburg. Kyle Novak recorded three hits and drove in four runs for JMU but defensive miscues cost the Dukes. JMU committed three errors and Carson Bell misplayed a ball in right field in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed the nationally-ranked Hokies to score the go-ahead run.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO