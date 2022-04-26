ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

National Weather Service says have an emergency bag ready before weather strikes

By Kristi Golden
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is reminding folks to prepare before severe weather strikes. The NWS advises...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
K92.3

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota East central Lake County in east central South Dakota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wentworth, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Colman around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Egan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radio#Severe Weather#Non Perishable Food

Comments / 0

Community Policy