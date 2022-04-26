Pep Guardiola: ‘Incredibly happy’ with performance, result vs Real Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League title race continues with leader Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool playing what could be tricky away matches. Liverpool visits mid-table Newcastle in the early game with the host riding a four-match winning streak. Jurgen Klopp’s team trails City by one point with five league games remaining. City travels to Leeds in the evening to face a team that is unbeaten in its last five games. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds is five points above third-from-bottom Everton. Burnley is just outside the relegation zone and will go for three wins in a row when it visits struggling Watford. Aston Villa hosts last-placed Norwich, Brighton is at Wolverhampton, and Southampton welcomes Crystal Palace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO