ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Drew Brees to bring burger restaurant to Shreveport

KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Chief Chris Estess says expect to be treated fairly and with dignity, respect, professionalism. Detectives say...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 5

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Many People Are Arrested at Shreveport DWI Checkpoint?

Shreveport Police held a DWI checkpoint on Friday night on North Market Street just north of downtown Shreveport. This checkpoint ran from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning. Shreveport Police teamed up with other agencies to arrest five people for suspected DWI, one arrest for possession of marijuana, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting wounds 2 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a shooting in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 10:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street. That’s just west of Hassett Avenue and a block south of Atkins Park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man taking action to protect neighborhood children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is on a mission to stop drivers from speeding through his neighborhood. Actor and Shreveport native Ted Ferguson has lined Border Lane in Western Hills with signs urging drivers to slow down because children are playing. He says it is a matter of accountability...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Sabine Parish, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Food Drink#Restaurants
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy