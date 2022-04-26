ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces engagement of TransBIOTech to facilitate preclinical therapeutic pipeline development

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / April 21, 2022 / AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV announced today its initial research engagement with TransBIOTech. Created in 1999, TransBIOTech, a publicly-supported preclinical research organization that works in partnership with and is supported by the Canadian...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Therapeutics#Arev Life#Transbiotech#Bc Thenewswire#The Company#Canadian#Nserc#Cihr#The Government Of Quebec#Tech Access Canada#Synchronex#Cctt
