Phoenix, AZ

Woman who called 911 on Phoenix police shooting suspect says he is 'really against cops'

By Nicole Garcia
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Nearly two weeks after a Phoenix Police officer was shot and critically injured, the alleged gunman has been booked into jail, although he’s not behind bars yet. Now, the woman who called the police on Nicholas Cowan, which led to the shootout, is speaking out. She...

Phoenix, AZ
