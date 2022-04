Earlier this month, Ford announced that the F-150 Lightning would launch domestically on April 26. A couple of days after the announcement was made, we learned that demand for the electric truck was so great that getting an affordable model would prove tricky, with only the higher-priced top trims still boasting large inventory numbers. At the same time, the Dearborn-based automaker announced that the Mustang Mach-E is sold out for the 2022 model year. Would the F-150 Lightning follow suit? The answer has come, and it's a yes. CarsDirect reports that all variants of the electric pickup have now been sold out for 2022, and those who missed out will have a substantial wait ahead of them.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO