Georgene Margaret McKeown, 81, of East Brunswick Township, passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville. Born in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Barry) Kopena. She was a 1958 graduate of Blythe Township High School. She had been employed by the former State Manufacturing Company, New Philadelphia, before working as a long-time hostess and waitress at the former Swiss Chalet, West Brunswick Township.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO