ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ADL says antisemitism on the rise statewide

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNGJk_0fL8089i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024VJB_0fL8089i00
ADL says antisemitism on the rise statewide 03:35

The number of reported antisemitic incidents throughout California rose 27% last year and Jewish rights organizations Tuesday urged the state Legislature to act immediately to address the issue.

The Anti-Defamation League's annual audit recorded a total of 367 attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions in California in 2021, nearly triple the 2015 number, the organization said in a statement.

The number includes 182 total incidents in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties, a rise of 29% from 2020, including 64 incidents of vandalism of businesses, places of worship, public spaces and schools.

"We're seeing a new, but unfortunately age-old, kind of epidemic in our city -- and it is one of antisemitic hatred," Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of ADL Los Angeles, said in a statement.

"While our city reels from an increase in assaults, these heinous acts of harassment, vandalism and propaganda all cause a ripple effect, with the perpetrators seeking to instill fear among not just the Jewish community, but all minority and marginalized communities," he continued. "And this we cannot, and will not, tolerate."

Incidents took place throughout the country, but the states with the highest number of reports were New York (416), New Jersey (370), California (367), Florida (190), Michigan (112) and Texas (112). Combined, these states account for 58% of the total antisemitic incidents reported last year, according to the ADL.

The number of reports rose 34% across the United States last year. The 2021 levels in both the state and the nation represent all-time highs, and are nearly triple the rates of 2015, the ADL said.

California saw an overall increase of 27%, with 217 incidents of harassment, 135 incidents of vandalism, and 15 incidents of assault.

"The ADL's report confirms what so many of us in the Jewish community already felt to be true: that antisemitic and hate incidents are happening around us -- to us -- at staggering levels beyond that of any time in recent memory," said David Bocarsly, the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California's executive director.

"We also know we are not alone. Our friends and neighbors in other minority communities are experiencing similar anxiety and fear as this recent tide of hate affects us all. Our legislative agenda supports policies that tackle each stage in the evolution of hatred: education, preventing its spread, physical security, and community response. We call on the legislature to swiftly and urgently enact our anti-hate agenda, to protect Jews and all people in the State of California.

The ADL and JPAC are urging the state Legislature to act immediately to address the increase in anti-Jewish incidents.

"These acts of harassment, vandalism, and propaganda aren't simply numbers, they're stories that cause a ripple effect of terror -- striking fear in our communities," said Kendall Kosai, director of policy for the ADL's Western Division. "We cannot, and will not, tolerate this as our new normal. We look forward to working together with California elected leaders and JPAC on initiatives that fight back against all forms of hate in our communities."

The 2022 Legislative Agenda includes a record 11 bills and budget requests under consideration by lawmakers intended to combat antisemitism and hate crime. The package "takes a comprehensive approach to rooting out hatred and protecting against hate-motivated violence," according to the JPAC.

Among those bills is AB 587, which would require social media companies to report their hate content policies as well as how hate continues to proliferate on their platforms.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Education
State
Texas State
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adl#Antisemitism#Legislature#Vandalism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Jewish#Jews#Adl Los Angeles
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy