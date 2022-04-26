Acid spill in Orange prompts hazmat response

An employee of an aerospace company in Orange accidentally spilled phosphoric acid today, triggering a hazardous materials

alert.

Firefighters were called at 3:21 p.m. to Collins Avenue and Main Street, where five gallons of the substance was spilled, Orange Fire Department Capt. Ryan O'Connor said.

The floor was designed to absorb the chemical if it spills so the employee closed the door, got his co-workers out of the building and called authorities, O'Connor said.

The man sustained some skin irritation on the back of his neck so he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, O'Connor said.

Firefighters also evacuated neighboring businesses, O'Connor said.

Firefighters from Anaheim and Huntington Beach were assisting in the hazardous materials response, O'Connor said.

Police closed Main Street in both directions from Collins Avenue to Shelley Court during the cleanup, O'Connor said.