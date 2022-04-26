Acid spill in Orange prompts hazmat response

Firefighters and a HAZMAT crew were dispatched to the scene of a large acid spill in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday evening. Over 200 gallons of hydrochloric acid were reportedly spilled somewhere on the Phibro-Tech campus on Dice Road, prompting response from Downey Fire Department crews and a HAZMAT scene. Among other duties, Phibro-Tech handles recycling for permitted waste from the electronics industry. Two people were taken to a hospital where they were in unknown condition.It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO