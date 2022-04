WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Winfield police have identified the man found dead in Winfield Lake on Tuesday as 75-year-old John Sandford, of Wichita. Around 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, members from the Winfield Police Department and the Winfield Fire/EMS Department were dispatched to Winfield City Lake for the report of an unoccupied boat in the water near the shoreline on the north side of the lake.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO