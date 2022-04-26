ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Tennessee firefighters rescue man stuck on lift 50 feet in air

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqEqh_0fL7wwJ500

Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a man who got stuck in a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground while trimming trees in Knox County on Monday, authorities said.

The property owner was cutting branches when one fell onto the control box for the lift and rendered the machine out of service, Rural Metro Fire Department said.

The man’s family said he was stuck in the basket 50 feet above the ground for nearly three hours before rescuers arrived, the department said.

High-angle rescue technicians brought the man safely back to the ground. No injuries were reported.

“No emergency is ever the same, and tonight was no different,” the department said. “Great teamwork by all responders to get the man safely down!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSn7D_0fL7wwJ500
The man was trimming trees when a branch fell onto his lift and broke it.
Rural Metro Fire/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NEvy_0fL7wwJ500
No injuries were reported.
Rural Metro Fire/Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Accidents
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy