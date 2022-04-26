ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report: Colorado’s economy surpassed pre-pandemic job levels in February

By Robert Davis
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s economy surpassed pre-pandemic levels for jobs in February as business filings and renewals in the state continued to increase, according to the latest economic indicators report. The report compares various business filings data against economic metrics such as job growth and inflation....

Axios Denver

Colorado to keep unemployment benefits expansion post-recession

Colorado will make it easier to claim jobless benefits and pay down roughly half of its unemployment debt, all with an eye to the next recession.Why it matters: The pandemic depleted the state's unemployment insurance account in five months and the state now owes the federal government more than $1 billion. $11 million in interest is due by October with Colorado employers on the hook for an additional $270 million in payments next year.What to know: A bill introduced Wednesday would send $600 million the state received in federal relief dollars back to the U.S. Treasury to pay down the...
KKTV

Applications due Saturday to get help paying winter heating costs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications are due this weekend to get help paying your winter heating costs in Colorado. 11 News spoke with LEAP, the low-income energy assistance program, which has seen a 12.5% increase in applications this year compared to last year in Colorado. LEAP helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter heating costs from November to April.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
The Center Square

Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide

(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires destruction of the birds, since February.
KKTV

Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The first human case associated with the H5 bird flu in the U.S. was detected in a Colorado man. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shared information on the case with the public on Thursday, adding the “public health risk assessment remains low.” The CDC adds people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at a higher risk of infection and should take appropriate precautions.
