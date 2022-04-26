East Lyme boys score final four goals to pull out 13-12 lacrosse win over Bacon

Colchester — Lacrosse has been Exhibit A for some years now as an example of the East Lyme High School athletic program's overall excellence.

And yet with hosannas come expectations that exceed the program's pedestrian 4-3 record heading into Tuesday's rainy date on Bacon Academy's soggy natural grass. But then, Gary Wight has his players well drilled on many things, especially reading the calendar.

"We hope our out of conference schedule prepares us for state games," senior Sean McCusker said, alluding to the primary reason for the un-Viking like record thus far. "It prepared us for today, too."

Indeed, the Vikings may carry the 13-12 win with Bacon deep into the state tournament, if for no other reason than to reinforce some perseverance. East Lyme trailed 12-9 with 8:55 remaining and played almost flawlessly when it counted most.

McCusker scored his fourth goal — the game winner — with 2:11 remaining, capping a four-goal rally. Drew Sager made it 12-10 before Sawyer Tighe (a man down) brought the Vikings within a goal. Anthony Gesino tied it with 2:38 remaining, after a clutch save from goalkeeper Spencer Sherman denied the Bobcats an insurance goal.

"We always talk about getting better as the season goes on. Part of that is to schedule really good teams," Wight said. "We've had Madison (Hand) and Xavier so far. We'll use this game and those, too, to build on as we get to June."

Gesino scored three times and Tighe scored twice for the Vikes, who rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the second period to tie the game at 6 by halftime.

Gavin Emmons scored six times for Bacon (4-2), which lost its second one-goal game. Emmons' sixth goal came with 8:55 left, giving his team a 12-9 lead.

"We're very close," Bacon coach Brian Martin said. "But you can't make the kind of mistakes we made today against a team like East Lyme."

Sam Blumberger and Ethan LoVetere scored two goals apiece for Bacon.

"We always had a chance," Martin said. "We had a chance to tie it. We told the guys, 'as long as we stay in it, we're in it.' We gave up four straight goals at the end and made some mistakes. But we stayed in it. Some teams would turtle up in a situation like that. But we didn't."

