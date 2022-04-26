Brooklyn gang members charged in shootings, including one outside child’s birthday party: feds

East New York gang members were charged Tuesday in a slew of shootings — including one outside a 6-year-old boy’s birthday party in Brooklyn, the feds said.

The six suspects, members and associates of the borough-based “Bamalife” gang, financed their violence through drug dealing and bank and unemployment fraud, according to an indictment.

“As alleged in the superseding indictment, the defendants wreaked havoc in East New York and nearby neighborhoods, with innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire as members of Bamalife carried out senseless violence directed against rival gangs,” said Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement.

One of those terrifying instances involved suspect Tyshawn Sumpter, 28, when he opened fire outside a little boy’s birthday party at 1093 Putnam Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the feds said.

A member of the gang had gotten into an argument with someone at the party, and an armed Sumpter later laid in wait for the foe outside as people, including kids, were leaving, according to the indictment.

Darrius Sutton had already been indicted in 2021 for previous shootings. Facebook

Video captured people starting to run from the scene as Sumpter chased after them while firing rounds, authorities said. He then jumped in a getaway car, feds said.

One of the suspects charged Tuesday, Darrius Sutton, 24 had already been indicted last year for allegedly opening fire on rival gang members on Aug. 11, 2019, April 20, 2020 and May 16, 2020.

The other men indicted Tuesday were Trava, Selby, 27, Andrew Simpson, 24, Ronnie Warren, 25, and Corey Williams, 27.

The crew is also facing murder conspiracy charges for trying to organize the death of rival gang members over the past seven years, according to the feds.

Warren even released a rap song in which he and cohorts vowed they were going to kill an unknown rival and his girlfriend, the feds say.

Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the “Bamalife” gang members “wreaked havoc in East New York.” AP

Darrius Sutton had allegedly fired on gang members on Aug. 11, 2019, April 20, 2020 and May 16, 2020. U.S. Department of Justice

“Today’s charges further illustrate our unwavering commitment to dismantling violent gangs while taking illegal guns off our streets,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell in the statement.

Cops arrested Simpson in Edison, NJ, on Tuesday with a Glock handgun with an extended clip in his pants, according to the feds, who also picked up Warren in the morning.

The others were already in custody on other charges, according to authorities.