COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers finish second at NJCAA District II Championship

BROWNWOOD The Odessa College men’s golf team took second place at the NJCAA District II Championship, competing Monday and Tuesday at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood.

The Wranglers carded rounds of 281-277—558 to finish 10 shots behind Midland College (285-263—548) and four shots ahead of New Mexico Junior College (284-278—562).

Max Cooper paced Odessa College with a fourth-place finish in the individual standings, recording rounds of 70-66—136.

Sangha Park (69-70—139) tied for seventh, while Marcelo Garza and Laurenz Kubin tied for 21st with total scores of 144.

Cameron Lopez (76-69—145) tied for 29th and Alexander Topgaard (77-79—156) finished in 49th to round out the individual scores for the Wranglers.

Odessa College is scheduled to finish its 2021-22 season at the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which will take place May 10-13 at the Odessa Country Club.