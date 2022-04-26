Controversial Herbster ad gets strong pushback from Slama

Embattled GOP candidate for governor Charles Herbster released a controversial ad Tuesday attacking State Sen. Julie Slama — who has accused him of groping her three years ago — as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts and candidate for governor, Jim Pillen.

On April 14, the Nebraska Examiner reported eight women , including Slama, were groped or forcibly kissed by Herbster.

The ad alleges Ricketts, Slama and Pillen engaged in some type of plan to ruin Herbster’s reputation. Herbster has also sued Slama, and she quickly counter-sued the candidate.

Slama also responded to the ad Tuesday through her attorney Dave Lopez, saying the ad depicts a false and wild conspiracy. Lopez also alluded to more potential litigation.

"Just as she is holding Herbster accountable for his frivolous lawsuit, Senator Slama will take the appropriate steps to hold him accountable for this latest round of slander against her,” said Lopez.

When reached for more questions on a lawsuit Lopez did not return a message.

Another Herbster action led to confusion Tuesday, as Medium Buying, which tracks political ad spending, reported Herbster canceled his advertisements the rest of the week.

While political scientists say this action could potentially signal an end to the campaign, a Herbster campaign staffer told 3 News Now, “we’re not canceling any ads.”

This comes just three days before former President Donald Trump is expected to take the stage in Greenwood, Nebraska to stump for Herbster.

