ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Controversial Herbster ad gets strong pushback from Slama

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIabM_0fL7m7bN00

Embattled GOP candidate for governor Charles Herbster released a controversial ad Tuesday attacking State Sen. Julie Slama — who has accused him of groping her three years ago — as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts and candidate for governor, Jim Pillen.

KMTV screenshot of Herbster ad

On April 14, the Nebraska Examiner reported eight women , including Slama, were groped or forcibly kissed by Herbster.

The ad alleges Ricketts, Slama and Pillen engaged in some type of plan to ruin Herbster’s reputation. Herbster has also sued Slama, and she quickly counter-sued the candidate.

Slama also responded to the ad Tuesday through her attorney Dave Lopez, saying the ad depicts a false and wild conspiracy. Lopez also alluded to more potential litigation.

KMTV screenshot of Herbster political ad

"Just as she is holding Herbster accountable for his frivolous lawsuit, Senator Slama will take the appropriate steps to hold him accountable for this latest round of slander against her,” said Lopez.

When reached for more questions on a lawsuit Lopez did not return a message.

KMTV screenshot of Herbster political ad

Another Herbster action led to confusion Tuesday, as Medium Buying, which tracks political ad spending, reported Herbster canceled his advertisements the rest of the week.

While political scientists say this action could potentially signal an end to the campaign, a Herbster campaign staffer told 3 News Now, “we’re not canceling any ads.”

This comes just three days before former President Donald Trump is expected to take the stage in Greenwood, Nebraska to stump for Herbster.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 17

Jodeen Tiffany
2d ago

why do all women wait until men are running for office before stepping up and speaking out?

Reply(1)
7
Daniel Felthauser
2d ago

I’m sticking with Herbster! Just because someone accuses someone of doing something doesn’t make it true! Where’s the proof?

Reply(2)
3
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Linehan: Herbster's a 'predator,' Herbster cries 'lies'

In a week that has included a countersuit and a TV ad, the conflict between Charles Herbster and Julie Slama now includes Sen. Lou Ann Linehan calling Herbster a “predator.”. [View the ad, Linehan's comments and more in our full video report above]. Team Herbster quick to point out...
GREENWOOD, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Dave Lopez
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushback#Gop#State#The Nebraska Examiner#Medium Buying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Republican: Brett Lindstrom

I believe the experiences I have gained and relationships I have developed during my eight years in the Legislature not only set me apart from the other candidates – but prepare me to step right into the governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day one. It is time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy