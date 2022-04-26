ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Takes seat Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ahmed is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He'll sit for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Optioned to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayfield made the Angels' Opening Day roster this year and appeared in 10 games for the big-league club. He hit .281 with a homer, a triple, a double, six runs and three RBI, but he didn't have consistent playing time and will head to the minors after David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Dad catches foul ball while feeding baby at Reds-Padres game

When attending a baseball game, fans often have to keep their head on a swivel -- especially when young children are involved. That certainly was the case during Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. During the fifth inning, Padres catcher Luis Campusano popped a foul ball...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Back in clubhouse

Tucker (illness) returned to the Pirates' clubhouse Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker was away from the team for several days after landing on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to participate in team activities. It's not yet clear whether the Pirates will activate him from the IL prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego, but he seems to be close to being activated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Reaches base five times

Cron went 2-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and one run scored Friday against the Reds. Cron delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning to continue his excellent start to the season and extend his hitting streak to four games. He entered the matchup having earned only two walks, though he more than doubled that total by earning three free passes Friday. Cron has maintained a .299/.345/.662 through 84 plate appearances on the campaign, highlighted by seven home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Drives in two runs

McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Phillies. McNeil's two-run single in the fifth inning proved to be the only offense the Mets needed as the pitching staff combined to no-hit Philadelphia. The 30-year-old has delivered mulit-hit performances in four straight starts, going 8-for-14 during that stretch. He's now slashing .344/.400/.500 with nine RBI this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Delivers timely hits

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Padres. Vogelbach accounted for the majority of Pittsburgh's offense Friday, first driving in a run with an infield single in the opening frame. He followed that up with another RBI single four innings later. Vogelbach has swung a hot bat across his last 10 starts, collecting 12 hits in 37 at-bats while also accruing six RBI and scoring four runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Scores twice, swipes bag

Reynolds went 0-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Padres. Reynolds has been in a slump of late, collecting only three hits across his last 38 plate appearances. However, he has earned six free passes in that span, which was his primary path to making offensive contributions Friday. He still has only six runs scored across 18 games to begin the campaign, and he has not tallied an RBI since April 14.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Hit hard Friday

Brash (1-2) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings Friday against the Mariners. He took the loss. Jorge Soler hit a 468-foot two-run home run off Brash in the first inning and he kept giving up hits until Seattle was forced to pull him. Brash's fastball was averaging 96.3 mph, which was a tick above his season average (95.8 mph) and he got plenty of whiffs on his fastball (four) and slider (five), but he primarily relied on those two pitches. This outing was poor enough that it's conceivable the Mariners opt to let Brash try to get things sorted out in the minors, so it's no guarantee he will take the ball next week in Houston as scheduled.
SEATTLE, WA

