Brendan Lehrer and Dylan Johnson notched a hat trick apiece as Hunterdon Central, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, finished strong to win, 11-10, on the road over No. 12 Westfield. Chris Bill added two goals while Sean Creter tallied a goal and an assist for unbeaten Hunterdon Central (9-0), which trailed 6-4 at the game’s midpoint and outscored Westfield (7-4) by 4-1 in the final period.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO