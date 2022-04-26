PREP FOOTBALL: The power of O.N.E.: Change comes to Charlotte

PUNTA GORDA — Cory Mentzer rolled into the Charlotte field house Monday afternoon and sat down in his office near the football locker room.

Soon, the first-year Tarpons head football coach was lost in his prep for the first day of spring football practice.

There was a bang on a nearby door, followed by more banging and on and on until it was a steady drumbeat.

Mentzer went over and opened it and saw a few dozen of his players standing there. He had forgotten to unlock the door into the team locker room.

“I forgot to unlock the door and they were screaming, banging on the door, ready to go,” Mentzer said. “I opened that sucker up and there were 30 guys right there. And so just seeing the excitement — because ultimately that’s why these kids play football — it’s fun. It’s exciting and at times, that can kind of be forgotten about.”

Since his hiring in January, Mentzer has re-energized the Tarpons football program with his social media savvy and attention to details, locked doors notwithstanding.

Monday, the Tarpons enthusiastically worked through drills with upperclassmen not being shy about being vocal. Charlotte has dealt with a lot of turnover in the past few seasons, both among the coaching staff and roster, but plenty of holdovers remain to provide some stability as the Tarpons overhaul both sides of the ball.

Mentzer said the defense will not change as much as the offense, and that makes a lot of sense, considering how ransacked the offensive side of the ball was by the end of last season.

“The offense is brand new, so it’s a full install with the O,” Mentzer said. “I just brought on a new defensive coordinator but he’s doing a lot of the stuff that we’ve done in the past, so the learning component is going to come a lot more on the offensive side.”

Mentzer said he expected the Tarpons to have about half of the offensive playbook installed by the time of the spring game on May 20 at South Fort Myers. The remainder will trickle down throughout the summer and hopefully be wrapped up by the end of preseason practice.

“That’s the goal now, but I’m going to go at the pace of the team,” he said. “If we’re struggling to understand a concept, we’re going to slow it down and just keep repping that. But we’ll be pretty much game-ready come (spring game).”

When Mason Henderson went down with an injury to begin this past season, the Tarpons turned to run-first quarterback Keon Jones. Running back Troi McClary also dealt with injury woes, forcing the Tarpons to rely on a cadre of linebackers to run the ball during the season’s second half. Mentzer said he still expects to see linebackers such as Connor Trim and Kris McNealy running the ball, but with new quarterback Michael Valentino, getting the team’s returning receivers involved will be key.

“We have Brady Hall at receiver, Seven Bullock, we have Brayan Augustin who can play slot and we’ve got guys line Connor, Cael Newton (at tight end) and Kris McNealy,” Mentzer said. “We’ll try and limit going both ways as much as possible, but ultimately we’ll have the best 11 guys on the field, offense and defense.”

As Mentzer alluded, Trim, McNealy, Newton and Augustin will play key roles at all three levels of the defense. Newton is a stable at rush end while Augustin roams at strong safety. Trim and McNealy are stalwarts at linebacker.

Monday, the defense worked three lines deep. The Tarpons had more than 60 players suited up, so the numbers are there to allow specialization of younger players step up, Mentzer said.

“That’s the beauty of what spring’s about,” he said. “Seeing the younger guys and what they can do and what we can develop. We’ll have a great second and third string getting a lot of reps this spring.”

Charlotte broke the post-practice huddle with a shout of “One” which actually stands for “O.N.E.”

• Own your role

• Never quit

• Enjoy the journey

So far, so good, said Mentzer.

“It’s been, honestly, incredible,” he said. “In this culture and society that tells it’s all about yourself, promote yourself, it’s hard to break, but I’m blessed to have great coaches and great players that trust me.

“They know I only want the best for them and they’re buying in,” he added. “They’re really about the team and not just about themselves, which makes me, as a coach, very proud to see that.”

Coach: Cory Mentzer (First season)

2021 record and finish: 5-5, lost in region quarterfinals

New class and district: 4-Suburban, District 15 with Ida Baker, Lehigh and Riverdale

Graduating seniors: RB Troi McClary, QB Keon Jones, WR Zach Curran, LB Nelson Daniels, LB Trevor Antrim, LB Nicholas Guerra, QB, Mason Henderson, K Tyler Amaral, WR Alex Gonzalez, TE Jayce Beverly, G Christian Kreegel, LB Logan James, DT Maurice Farhat-Weber, G Matt Tiseo, OL Maverick Menzer, C Biaggio Frattarelli, OL Zachary Hotchkiss.

Key returners: LB-RB Kris McNealy, CB Se’Korrey Thomas, CB Avant Harris, WR Seven Bullock, WR Brady Hall, LB-RB Connor Trim, SS/WR Brayan Augustin, DT Nate Box, OL Casey Wood, OL Brendan Chavarria, DE-TE Cael Newton

Key addition: QB Michael Valentino