ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

N.Y. high court overturns $16.5 million asbestos verdict

By Dietrich Knauth
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aajQn_0fL7idi600

(Reuters) - New York state’s highest court on Tuesday overturned a $16.5 million jury verdict in a case brought by a woman who later died of cancer and her husband, saying that there was insufficient evidence to prove that a talc-based cosmetic powder caused her illness.

Florence Nemeth and her husband sued several defendants in 2014, claiming that Florence, who died in 2016, developed mesothelioma after using asbestos-contaminated products throughout her life.

After all other defendants reached settlements in the case, a trial proceeded against Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Inc, which supplied talc for Shulton Inc's Desert Flower cosmetic powder. Florence Nemeth used the powder daily from 1960 to 1971, according to the lawsuit.

A state court jury awarded a $16.5 million verdict in 2017. The jury assigned 50% of the fault to Whittaker and 50% of the fault to Shulton Inc, which was no longer a participant in the trial.

Whittaker, which was found liable for $8.25 million in damages, appealed.

Before the case reached the Court of Appeals, an earlier appeal reduced the damages to $2.9 million.

The verdict was based on testimony from two plaintiffs' experts, one of whom tested the level of asbestos in a vintage sample of the Desert Flower cosmetic powder and another who testified that Nemeth’s daily use of the powder from 1960 until 1971 could have caused her cancer.

In a 5-1 decision, the Court of Appeals found that the verdict was based on insufficient evidence.

The plaintiffs' expert who tested the Desert Powder sample did not precisely calculate the amount of asbestos in the powder or the amount that could be inhaled by someone using the powder on a daily basis, Judge Michael Garcia wrote for the majority.

Without that information, the test could not have shown that Nemeth was actually exposed to asbestos at a level known to cause mesothelioma, the court ruled.

In dissent, Judge Jenny Rivera said the evidence was sufficient to persuade a reasonable jury. The evidence used in the trial was a "tried-and-true" expert opinion and was properly presented to the jury as part of a "battle of the experts," Rivera wrote.

"The majority has essentially adopted an impossible standard for plaintiffs," Rivera wrote.

Attorneys for both parties did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The case is Nemeth v. Brenntag North America Inc, Court of Appeals for the State of New York, No. 24

For Nemeth: Seth Dymond of Belluck & Fox

For Whittaker, Clark & Daniels: Bryce Friedman of Simpson Thacher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Cancer#Plaintiffs#Shulton Inc#Desert Flower#The Court Of Appeals
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

21 defendants charged in alleged $149 million COVID-19 fraud schemes

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 21 defendants for their alleged involvement in COVID-19 fraud schemes that resulted in over $149 million in losses. Physicians, marketers and medical businesses across nine U.S. federal districts are among those facing charges in what officials said are "some of the largest and most wide-ranging pandemic frauds detected to date."
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Garland Urges Senate Action on U.S. Attorneys Amid Crime Fears

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged lawmakers to confirm chief prosecutor nominees and give law enforcement additional resources as Republicans warn about rising violent crime. The Justice Department’s top official avoided assigning political blame for stalled U.S. attorney picks and underfunded law enforcement offices while speaking before a Senate panel Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

4 charged in COVID relief fraud schemes, face up to 30 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes for misusing funds granted through government COVID relief programs. Three pleaded guilty already and face up to 30 years in prison along with fines, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Congress approved significant funding to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy