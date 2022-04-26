ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Flames' Dustin Wolf: Returns to AHL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wolf was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday. Wolf...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a leg issue, but it didn't appear to be a very serious issue. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs second homer

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Reds. Diaz led off the second inning with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season. It was a welcomed performance for Diaz, as he entered the game having collected only three hits in his last 24 at-bats -- only one of which went for extra bases. Even despite those recent struggles, Diaz has maintained a .263/.300/.439 line with five runs scored and six RBI across 17 games to begin the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win

Thompson amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over Denver. Thompson tied Gary Payton for second on the team with 15 points in the contest, but it was his work in other areas that stood out. The sharpshooter's nine boards were two more than he had previously grabbed in any game this season, and he also doubled his season-best mark with four steals. This was Thompson's lowest scoring effort of the series, but the increased production across the box score largely makes up for the modest point total.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
#Ahl Stockton
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

NBA playoff injuries: Joel Embiid sidelined with orbital fracture; Khris Middleton to miss series vs. Celtics

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Scores twice, swipes bag

Reynolds went 0-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Padres. Reynolds has been in a slump of late, collecting only three hits across his last 38 plate appearances. However, he has earned six free passes in that span, which was his primary path to making offensive contributions Friday. He still has only six runs scored across 18 games to begin the campaign, and he has not tallied an RBI since April 14.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Back in clubhouse

Tucker (illness) returned to the Pirates' clubhouse Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker was away from the team for several days after landing on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to participate in team activities. It's not yet clear whether the Pirates will activate him from the IL prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego, but he seems to be close to being activated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Delivers timely hits

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Padres. Vogelbach accounted for the majority of Pittsburgh's offense Friday, first driving in a run with an infield single in the opening frame. He followed that up with another RBI single four innings later. Vogelbach has swung a hot bat across his last 10 starts, collecting 12 hits in 37 at-bats while also accruing six RBI and scoring four runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

