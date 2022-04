As a young child, I'm sure you had the dream of being a police officer at one point in your life. I know I did as a kid. I dreamed of chasing after the bad guys with my lights and siren just a blaring on my police car and eventually catching them and throwing them in the slammer! Our dreams do change over time, however, if you've got a teenager that's had those dreams for a while and they're really showing an interest in becoming a police officer, then this Longview summertime program is for them.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO