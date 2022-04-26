5 things to know about the Orchid Show

Make plans to attend one of the most unique events in Lakeland – a Florida hot air balloon festival!. Up Up and Away Florida will be held at the SUN ‘n FUN campus from Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8, 2022. During this 3-day festival, you’ll enjoy vibrant colorful balloon glows, morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, live music, great food and beverage options, vendors, helicopter rides, a kids zone, entertaining shows, and fun for the entire family. {It is also Mother’s Day weekend – a fun idea for something to do with mom!}
