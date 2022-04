Skylar Brolin threw a no-hitter and David Griffith pitched a complete-game two hitter Thursday as Philomath High swept an Oregon West Conference doubleheader at Sisters. The Warriors won the first game 8-0 with Griffith on the mound. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Brolin’s no-hitter in the nightcap, a 6-0 victory, included eight strikeouts and two walks.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO