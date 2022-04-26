Seattle weekly wrap-up: a record-setting $85m listing

Over the past several years, Seattle’s Shota Nakajima has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the city’s food scene. Before the pandemic, he ran Naka, one of Seattle’s only kaiseki restaurants, which turned into the more affordable Adana, a favorite among local food critics before it shut down due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, he was competing on popular food TV shows like Iron Chef: Guantlet and Beat Bobby Flay. More recently, he was a finalist on Top Chef: Portland while running Taku, his popular Capitol Hill karaage restaurant and Osaka-style bar. Coming any day now will be the grand opening of his newest project: Banzai Teriyaki, Nakajima’s take on a teriyaki restaurant with a rooftop bar in Cle Elum, which will be his first restaurant outside of his hometown.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO