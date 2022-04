BRITTON — Britton Deerfield and Hudson softball split a pair of doubleheaders as the Patriots rallied and won Game 1, 5-4, before the Tigers won 24-0 in three innings. Hudson (10-6) led 4-0 until Sydnee Hazlett scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Hazlett struck again, this time with a 2-run triple to tie the game up, 4-4.

