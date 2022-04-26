ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Political race in Ohio may determine how much influence Trump still holds

By SCOTT THUMAN, JILLIAN SMITH
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — It’s the final week on the trail for Republican candidates in Ohio’s primary election as they look to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Now that he’s jumped into the fight, this political race may determine how much power former President Donald Trump will hold this election season and...

11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
The Saginaw News

Meet the Republican candidate for governor who isn’t pro-Trump

Most of the 10 Republican candidates running for governor in Michigan claim to be the most conservative candidate and the biggest Donald Trump supporter of the bunch. Markey is one of the lesser known candidates on the ballot. The 38-year-old Grand Haven financial adviser just jumped into the race a few months ago, but gathered more petitions signatures than any candidate outside of Tudor Dixon and Perry Johnson.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
