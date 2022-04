ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Former Missouri State Representative Cora Faith Walker died from a heart condition, the St. Louis Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday. Walker, 37, died after walking out of her room at the Loews Hotel on March 11. The night before she was seen in social media pictures celebrating St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ birthday at Neo on Locust. After discovering Walker in the hallway, a Good Samaritan called 911 at 8:55 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the fallen St. Louis County leader.

