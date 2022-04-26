ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of AZ child left home alone for weeks plead guilty

By Martha Serda
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
An Elfrida couple accused of leaving their child home alone shortly after Christmas have both pleaded guilty.

Court documents obtained by KGUN 9 On Your side reveal Melissa Louis e Green and her husband Bobby Jo Green plead guilty to one count of Domestic/Child Abuse.

Cochise County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the family's home for a welfare check on Dec. 12, 2021.

They found an 11-year-old child home alone.

Investigators say they learned the mother Melissa Louise Green left the home shortly before Thanksgiving to go out of state. The child's father, Bobby Jo Green, left shortly afterwards.

The child told authorities child ate frozen food and had skipped school for two weeks.

Both pled guilty last month.

They are facing probation, fines and must comply with Department of Child Safety directives moving ward.

Their sentencing is scheduled on Friday, April 29 in the Cochise County Superior Court.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

