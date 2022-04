Wife has an IPhone while I have the Ultra. When we bought this house 7 years ago in the mountains the first thing we did was check coverage for the phones as I had to be reachable for work at the time. This house was great and 4G has always shown on my phone. We don't have 5G here. But in the last couple months we've seen worsening issues with things slow to open and so on. A couple friends in the area are saying they are seeing the issues as well. A friend many states away wondered if it was a "throttling" issue but when I say we have very few neighbors for miles around we really have very few. Not that this may make a difference. I can see 4G in the upper right hand corner of my phone but it is rarely lit like it was all the time. Is this an ongoing Verizon issue for all or most or does this sound like an issue limited to us?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO