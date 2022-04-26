ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Man wanted for murder, arson after body found in scorched Benton County home

By Thomas Yazwinski
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY -- Authorities say they are trying to track down Brian Wilcox, 68, for suspicion of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Arson after a body was found...

komonews.com

